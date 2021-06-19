Insecurity in Ghana is not a reality; people are safe – Police PRO

In her view, the word “insecurity” has been brandished around due to the privilege some key personalities enjoy on the media space.

“In the last few days, people have used the word insecurity, this is because of the privilege of having the media space, and that is causing more fear and panic. It is not a reality. The use of the word must be looked at,” she said on Joy FM’s Newsfile.

Pulse Ghana

This follows a spate of high-profile criminal activities in the country in recent months, especially in the capital.

Two police officers have lost their lives in the last few days, one of whom was guarding a bullion van transporting cash.

However, reacting to this, Superintendent Abayie-Buckman said the country is not insecure, as suggested by some persons.

“The topography of crime within the sub-region gives credence to the fact that massive work is being done by the police and the security agencies in Ghana. And that is why and how the people of Ghana and the communities in Ghana are safe.”

“In essence, several preventive measures are taken around the clock and across the country to prevent the incidences of crime. But when a crime like the ones that you have listed occur, we see it as a breach.

“It’s a breach of some of our security strategies, and, therefore, extra attention is paid to those breaches in order to arrest those perpetrators so that they are not able to repeat the breaches,” the Police PRO added.

Meanwhile, another bullion van narrowly escaped an attack by robbers at Gomoa Dominase in the Central Region on Thursday.

The suspected armed robbers, numbering about six, allegedly emerged from the bush and shot the window at the passenger side of the vehicle where the police security guard was sitting.