Interior Ministry to deal with ‘undisciplined’ Police officers

The Ministry of Interior has reiterated its commitment to tackle indiscipline within the Ghana Police Service.

Deputy Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, said the Ministry is committed to ensuring that there is firm discipline within the Police force.

He said there will be no hesitation to deal with officers who exhibit unprofessional behaviours in line of duty, adding that recalcitrant police personnel will be made to face the full rigours of the law.

“The attitudes of some personnel in Ghana have attracted negative reportage. It brings into the focus, the training of our personnel. The plenary processes initiated must be pursued to their logical conclusions, and the appropriate sanctions imposed,” Mr. Quartey said at the opening ceremony of the Ministry’s midyear review.

His comments come following a series of high-profile cases of misconduct perpetuated by some officers in recent times.

A month ago, a team of Policemen shot and killed seven suspected armed robbers in Asawase in the Ashanti region, sparking uproar among the public.

Some weeks ago, another officer was captured on camera brutally assaulting a woman at a Midland Savings and Loans branch at Shiashie.

Three months ago, 46 Ghanaian police personnel on UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan were also brought back home for alleged sexual assault.

The Deputy Minister said officers identified to be indiscipline or involved in any unprofessional acts will not be spared.

He stressed that the Interior Ministry is working with the Police Service to amend its current Constitutional Instrument (CI) to cater for sexual violations.

“The Ministry of Interior and the Ghana Police Service are looking at the Constitutional Instrument (CI) to amend and include sexual offences to guide its service,” Mr. Quartey said.