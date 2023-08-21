According to Michael Boadi, the Fundraising Manager of GII, such huge sums to win elections has been the bedrock of corruption in Ghana.
It costs $300,000 to win a parliamentary seat in Ghana – GII
The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has disclosed that it costs a whopping three hundred thousand dollars to contest and win a parliamentary seat.
Mr Boadi pointed out that political campaign financing had become a significant catalyst for corruption, often leading to misappropriation of the country's abundant resources if left unchecked.
"The situation is becoming increasingly perilous. According to research by the Centre for Democratic Development-Ghana, winning a parliamentary seat costs approximately US$300,000.00, a figure that continues to rise," he noted.
Questioning the source of substantial funds required for political campaigns, Mr Boadi raised concerns over transparency and accountability.
"If a parliamentary seat in a smaller constituency demands $300,000.00, one must ponder the source of even larger sums spent by presidential candidates," he commented.
Mr Boadi stressed the urgency of disclosing the origins of funding for political parties and their candidates at both the presidential and parliamentary levels.
He warned that the failure to scrutinize funding sources could potentially lead to criminal entities such as money launderers, drug traffickers, and terrorists wielding influence over the country's political landscape.
The efficacy of anti-corruption efforts, Mr Boadi argued, hinges on addressing these challenges and ensuring greater transparency.
He cautioned against the politicisation of corruption investigations, which has, in some instances, impeded the functionality of relevant institutions and dampened public interest in their proceedings.
