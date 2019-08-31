Many fresh and continuing students at UG have been left stranded and going through a torrid time to find accommodation on the campus or in nearby hostels.

On Friday, a Twitter account, @Enyonamm1, claiming to be a UG student, tweeted that her accommodation has been dealt with thanks to Dumelo.

"Thank you @johndumelo1 for sorting my accommodation issue... God richly bless you," the account tweeted.

Dumelo responded saying: "you are most welcome. I am working hard to resolve the issues for he rest of your friends.#idey4u.

"I can now go and rest... Am just so happy...#UG. This accommodation issue is just something else," the @Enyonamm1 tweeted back.

The @Enyonamm1 account appears to be fake, purposeful created to comment on the UG accommodation crisis and polish the image of Dumelo.

A Twitter user, @kafzz_z, replied to Dumelo, telling him that the account was fake and that his cousin's photo is being used to perpetuate the 'fraud.'

"Mr.Dumelo please this account is a fake and it’s being used to tarnish my cousins image. I don’t know anything about this accomation issue but please just note that this account is a fake. Thank you," @Kafzz_z said.

Below are some tweets calling out the actor.