He told journalists that "It will be a complete waste of time if we were to open this case further and go to a length where it will only be dismissed on the submission of no case to answer."

Ayariga was standing trial together with six others who were charged by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for contravening the Procurement Act.

The NDC MP and six others, including the current Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, Hajia Ninchema, were in court for allegedly engaging in procurement breaches.

Pulse Ghana

They were facing seven counts of conspiracy, abetment, contravention of the procedure for request for quotation, using public office for-profit, and transfer of foreign exchange from Ghana through an unauthorised dealer.

The case was started by the former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, who resigned his position in 2020.