According to Joyce Opoku Boateng, the rights of LGBT people must be respected.

"I don’t think it will be right for anyone to invade their office and attack them because they have not met to engage in any sexual activities. Every human being when you’re born has a fundamental right that no one can take away from you. But we have our norms and culture that frown upon certain things," she said.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, she said "If you are caught in the act of having unnatural carnal practice then that’s criminal but when someone expresses his/herself, that’s not criminal because the law is not against that. Assuming someone dresses like a female and you go and beat up the person, it's a clear case of assault."

Her reaction comes after the European Union waded into the debate surrounding the opening of a new community space for LGBT.

The EU has been accused of supporting and sponsoring the activities of LBGT rights in Ghana despite opposition from some Christian and other religious organizations in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has recently waged a crusade for the shut down of new office space.

The fundraiser was attended by several diplomats, including US Ambassador to Ghana and the Australian High Commissioner.

"The presidency, the ministry of foreign Affairs, and the IGP have every right to investigate that office to close it down immediately and arrest and prosecute those people involved in it," Foh-Amoaning said.