The Union has been accused of supporting and sponsoring the activities of LBGT rights in Ghana despite opposition from some Christian and other religious organizations in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning, has recently waged a crusade for the shut down of new office space.

The fundraiser was attended by several diplomats, including US Ambassador to Ghana and the Australian High Commissioner.

"The presidency, the ministry of foreign Affairs, and the IGP have every right to investigate that office to close it down immediately and arrest and prosecute those people involved in it," Foh-Amoaning said.

However, the European Union has confirmed it participated in the opening of new office space for a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender, and Queer Intersex (LGBTQI) rights group in Accra, reiterating its support for similar organisations.

The EU in a Facebook post said: "A couple of weeks ago the EU in Ghana participated in the opening of the new community space of the @LGBTRightsGhana. Equality, tolerance, and respect for each other are core values of the EU. The EU supports civil society organisations promoting #LGBTIQ rights 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈. #EU4LGBT".