Don't vote for my father again - Cameroon president’s daughter tells citizens [Video]

Brenda Biya, the only daughter of Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, has publicly urged citizens not to re-elect her father in next month’s presidential election.

In a video posted on her social media platforms, the 27-year-old distanced herself from the presidential family, declaring that she no longer identifies with them and would refuse any financial support from her parents.

She also spoke of strained family relations, accusing her uncle, who serves as director of the civil cabinet, of wishing her “death by overdose”.

Brenda went further to apologise to Cameroonians for what she described as the damage her father’s decades-long rule has inflicted on the country.

“I will cut all ties with my parents,” she said in the video recorded in Switzerland, adding that her family had mistreated her and that some close to her “want me dead.”

Pivoting to politics, she made clear her intentions:

I will not vote for Paul Biya. I hope there will be another president.

Her comments quickly went viral, drawing support from opposition groups. The presidency and government have yet to issue an official response.

Brenda Biya has previously sparked controversy with her social media presence, including videos of herself dancing and, more notably, her public declaration of her homosexuality last year, an orientation widely condemned in conservative Cameroonian society.

President Paul Biya, now 92, is seeking an unprecedented eighth term in office.

Who is Paul Biya?

Paul Biya is the long-serving President of Cameroon, in power since 1982 after succeeding Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Born on February 13, 1933, he is one of the world’s oldest and longest-ruling leaders. Biya leads the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) and has maintained authority for over four decades through a mix of political control, constitutional changes, and dominance over the electoral system.