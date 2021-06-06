"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV family released a statement confirming the demise of Prophet TB Joshua.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”

The man of God passed at 57-years-old, he would have celebrated his 58th birthday on June 12, 2021.

However, in a video the late prophet posted on his Twitter page two days ago, the man of God spoke about the current situation (COVID-19 pandemic) which would prevent him from celebrating his upcoming birthday.

According to him, it was therefore not going to be easy for him to celebrate his birthday.

Watch video below;

Mr Joshua, the founder of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), died in Lagos on Saturday evening shortly after concluding a programme at his church.