"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

The unfortunate passing of popular Nigerian preacher, TB Joshua has thrown the world, especially the West African country into disbelief.
The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV family released a statement confirming the demise of Prophet TB Joshua.
“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.”
The man of God passed at 57-years-old, he would have celebrated his 58th birthday on June 12, 2021.
However, in a video the late prophet posted on his Twitter page two days ago, the man of God spoke about the current situation (COVID-19 pandemic) which would prevent him from celebrating his upcoming birthday.
According to him, it was therefore not going to be easy for him to celebrate his birthday.
Watch video below;
Mr Joshua, the founder of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), died in Lagos on Saturday evening shortly after concluding a programme at his church.
The cause of his death is not immediately disclosed, but the family and church said his remains had been deposited at the morgue and an autopsy would be performed forthwith.
