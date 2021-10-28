It’s disappointing that CHRAJ and NCCE haven’t condemned the anti-LGBTQI Bill – Akoto Ampaw

He said the Bill is full of illegalities and as such, the aforementioned institutions should not be silent on it.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr. Ampaw said: “We have observed with dismay the loud silence of state institutions that are constitutionally mandated to promote human rights, democratic citizenship, free speech and responsible media, such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the National Commission for Civic Education.”

Pulse Ghana

"We call on these institutions and individuals to do the right and proper thing by condemning such anti-democratic and illegal practices. We also call on the IGP to invite for questioning all those who have issued threats against members of the LGBTQ community,” he added.