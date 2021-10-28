RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

It’s disappointing that CHRAJ and NCCE haven’t condemned the anti-LGBTQI Bill – Akoto Ampaw

Authors:

Evans Annang

Akoto Ampaw, a leader of the Concerned Citizens Against the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, a bloc of 18 human rights defenders and academicians, has expressed shock at the silence of some state institutions on the LGBTQI debate.

Akoto Ampaw
Akoto Ampaw

According to the renowned lawyer, state institutions like the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) should be commenting on the 'Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.'

Recommended articles

He said the Bill is full of illegalities and as such, the aforementioned institutions should not be silent on it.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr. Ampaw said: “We have observed with dismay the loud silence of state institutions that are constitutionally mandated to promote human rights, democratic citizenship, free speech and responsible media, such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the National Commission for Civic Education.”

Akoto Ampaw
Akoto Ampaw Pulse Ghana

"We call on these institutions and individuals to do the right and proper thing by condemning such anti-democratic and illegal practices. We also call on the IGP to invite for questioning all those who have issued threats against members of the LGBTQ community,” he added.

The Bill christened the anti-gay Bill is currently before Parliament as lawmakers resumed sitting last Tuesday.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian graduates are miseducated; they only attend school for certificates – Joe Wise

Joe Osei Owusu

Accra is the second most expensive city in the world – Survey reveals

Vehicular traffic in Accra

Ghana’s ambassador to Italy dies of heart attack

Ambassador Quartey Koranteng presents her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Archbishop of Canterbury gravely concerned by Ghana's proposed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby expressed deep concern about the stress for the Anglican Communion by changing the definition of marriage in the canons so that any reference to marriage as between a man and a woman is removed.