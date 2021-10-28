According to the renowned lawyer, state institutions like the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) should be commenting on the 'Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.'
It’s disappointing that CHRAJ and NCCE haven’t condemned the anti-LGBTQI Bill – Akoto Ampaw
Akoto Ampaw, a leader of the Concerned Citizens Against the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, a bloc of 18 human rights defenders and academicians, has expressed shock at the silence of some state institutions on the LGBTQI debate.
He said the Bill is full of illegalities and as such, the aforementioned institutions should not be silent on it.
Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr. Ampaw said: “We have observed with dismay the loud silence of state institutions that are constitutionally mandated to promote human rights, democratic citizenship, free speech and responsible media, such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the National Commission for Civic Education.”
"We call on these institutions and individuals to do the right and proper thing by condemning such anti-democratic and illegal practices. We also call on the IGP to invite for questioning all those who have issued threats against members of the LGBTQ community,” he added.
The Bill christened the anti-gay Bill is currently before Parliament as lawmakers resumed sitting last Tuesday.
