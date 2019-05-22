She said contrary suggestions by some political elements that some past elections were rigged, such claims are bogus.

The EC Chair emphasized that the structures at the Electoral Commission makes in impossible to determine the elections in favor of one political party.

“When I hear some statements from political parties trying to paint the picture that the EC is favouring a particular party so that the party can win an election, I ask myself how that is even possible when the entire process of election is so transparent to the public,” she said.

Speaking on Accra based Joy FM, Mrs Mensa made the point that it will be impossible to even rig an election for a family member.

“It is not possible to rig the elections, even if my father is running for President,” she said.

The tour is part of the EC’s plan to engage the various stakeholders in its bid to open up its work for the public to understand the processes of election.

It is also to engage the various stakeholders and seek their partnership ahead of various upcoming elections.

Mrs Mensa said there had been instances when some political parties had accused the EC of working in secrecy and indicated that every operation of the commission had been done in a transparent manner, with nothing hiding in the dark.

She said the EC had never attempted to keep its stakeholders, and for that matter any political party, in the dark regarding its activities.

Using Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings as an example, she said they were created to make it possible for the EC to properly brief and dialogue with political parties on issues concerning the electoral process.