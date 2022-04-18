"That is an insult. From the economic point of view that is double taxation," he added.

He continues that “remember in the history of the Bible, we had ungodly people asked the church to be taxed. What people lose sight of is that the people you think are very rich you can count them; you live in Ghana, how many pastors use Land Cruisers? If you take the few of us [pastors] that seem to be doing well, we are not more than ten".

He emphasized that “the rest that you don’t see are in pain, and debt, and do not have a place to sleep. In fact, if you go to certain pastors’ homes, you will be very sad for them… you cannot tax the church. The church is only being benevolent to society.”

Dr Tetteh also mentioned that said but for the church in Ghana, the nation would have been an illiterate country. “The gifts that the church receives go back into the church; school fees are being paid [from these]. If you look at Ghana, but for the church, the nation would have been as illiterate as some nations of the sub-region I don’t want to mention…we should applaud the church…” he said.