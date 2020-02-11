Simon Osei-Mensah said his official duties, as defined, do not include ensuring the safety of people in the individual homes.

The Minister was responding to questions in the wake of the recent murder of a nurse in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

Ruth Aba Eshun Riis said to have been murdered on February 3, 2020.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Mr. Osei-Mensah, who doubles as head of the region’s security council, fumed when asked what he was doing about the insecurity in the region.

“It is not our duty to ensure security in the individual homes of the people…if a husband and a wife fights at home and something happens, it is not our duty to go into that?” he said.

“I sit on top of security with defined functions, not limitless functions…When did it become the duty of the Regional Security Council to ensure individual security?”

He added the he “cannot go and ensure security in individual homes, that is the job of the police.”

This comes after a nurse was murdered by some assailants while she was returning home last week.

The nurse, identified as Ms Ruth Ama Eshun, was found lifeless at Ayuom near Sewua in the Bosomtwe District.

Some media reports claim she was raped and murdered on February 3, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Police has arrested one person in connection with the murder of the death.