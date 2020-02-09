Investigators who visited the crime scene found a mobile phone which was suspected to belong to persons behind the suspected murderer, according to a report by Citii News.

The arrest follows a statement by the Ghana Registered Nurses Association of Ghana calling on the police to act swiftly on the matter.

Ruth Ama Eshun was found lifeless a few meters to her home on February 3, 2020. She was working at the Sewua Health Center in the Bosomtwe district.

Meanwhile, the nurses have called on the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to expedite action to provide accommodation for its members whose residence is far from the workplace.