It’s now clear why the then Vice President Mills chose Dampare as aide-de-camp - Koku Anyidoho

“Listening to IGP Dampare eloquently discuss his qualifications and remarkable journey within the police service, it becomes clear why Vice President Mills chose him as an aide-de-camp without any lobbying,” he wrote on X on Tuesday, September 12.

Anyidoho went on further to chastise Dampare’s accusers, saying they were pursuing selfish interests against their boss and concocted stories to create disaffection for him.

“When lazy people who lobby & pull people down before getting to the top, see others rise through dint of hard work, sacrifices & merit, the lazy sods get very jealous & go vile with their evil fabricated stories. But God exalts His own. As a victim, I know what I am talking about,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

COP Alex George Mensah and Superintendent George Asare were captured in a leaked secretly recorded audio plotting to get rid of their boss, the IGP because he might cause the loss of the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2024 election.

They were seeking the help of the former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu to convince President Akufo-Addo to oust the IGP. Interestingly, Bugri Naabu recorded the conversation and later leaked it, and it has now become a subject matter of investigation by parliament.

When COP Alex George Mensah appeared before the Atta Akyea-led committee set up by parliament to probe the content of the footage, he made several allegations against Dampare, including that he is the worst IGP Ghana has ever had and that he is mismanaging the Ghana Police Service, which has left many officers unhappy.