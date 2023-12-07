ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

It's shameful Chinese owns patent rights to Ghanaian Kente designs — Copyrights expert

Emmanuel Tornyi

Copyrights expert and advocate Kofi Boachie-Ansah has raised an alarm over China owning patent rights to Ghanaian Kente designs.

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament in Kente
Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament in Kente

He said it's a shame that after producing Kente designs in Ghana for so many years, the country has not registered the patent rights to its name.

Recommended articles

He stated that the Kente design has now been registered by a Chinese, that he owns the patent rights to these Ghanaian Kente designs, and we’re now taking steps as a country to correct.

Boachie-Ansah made this known at an event organised at the Alliance Française in Cape Coast by Creation Africa Ghana, which is a project from the French Embassy aimed at empowering entrepreneurs in cultural and creative industries.

Kente, which originates from the Ashanti Kingdom, is Ghana’s most revered cotton and silk cultural fabric.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are two main strands of kente in Ghana representing two ethnic groups - the Ashanti and the Ewe (among whom the cloth is in fact known as kete).

However, Chinese counterfeits leave Ghanaian textiles hanging by a thread.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP flag

NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Results so far

GES to reconsider first year reopening for SHS

GES to revise first-year reopening date for SHS

Parliament calls for reschedule of SHS freshmen reopen date to January

Revise SHS freshmen reopen date to January - Parliament to GES

NPP PRIMARIES CANDIDATES

Sammi Awuku, Nana Ama Darkua, Akosua Manu elected NPP PC, Mark Okraku-Mante defeated