It's the best option to privatise Saglemi housing project — John Kumah

He said the government is exhausted and handicapped and can’t make a further commitment to the Saglemi project.

Asenso Boakye said the funds that will be generated from the sale of the Saglemi Housing project will be reinvested into another affordable housing project.

"We're allowing for a private sector developer to take up the initiative to build and sell the housing unit.

Pulse Ghana

"A committee will be commissioned to guide the process and ensure transparency in the bidding process," he said.

John Kumah adding his voice to the privatization of the housing project said the government will ensure it is transparent in its choice of the buyer.

"The project is no longer affordable per the arrangement that has happened to it because if you divide $200 million by 10,000, you are going to get it at $10,000 and they reviewed it to 1,500 (housing units) which makes it up (from) $40,000 to $50,000 per unit. So how affordable can that be?" he stated.

Speaking on JoyNews, he said: "So, in the present circumstances, the best option is to bring the private sector in."

Saglemi housing project is a public housing project located in Prampram in the Ningo Prampram District in the Greater Accra Region.