It’s unjust to ban chiefs from engaging in politics – Okyenhene

According to him, the rights of chiefs to play crucial roles in development must never be curtailed or limited.

The Okyenhene said this when he was visited by the Chieftaincy and Religious Minister, Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

Pulse Ghana

“I find it very unfair that chiefs cannot share their opinion on a policy that may be directed towards a particular political party,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“We have something called ‘unjust law’ and when there is such a law you can protest and speak. So to say that Nananom cannot comment on policies is very unjust and so we have to look at that.

“This is because you are taking someone’s democratic constitutional rights from him or her that they can’t participate in the laws that govern the country because of his status.”

He, therefore, called for the law barring traditional leaders from speaking about political matters to be reviewed.

The Okyenhene also wondered why Chiefs are required to abdicate their positions before vying for political office.

“When they say civil servants must resign from their post before vying for a position, it is understandable because government is paying them.