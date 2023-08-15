It’s wrong to pay GHS3000 for a passport – Foreign Minister fumes

Speaking to journalists after a surprise to the Passport Office, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey says it’s unacceptable that Ghanaians pay over GH¢3000 to acquire a passport.

On the back of this, the Minister has directed overstaying security officials who have been seconded to the Passport Office to refrain from reporting for duty beginning Monday, August 21, 2023.

“We have always said that no agency should keep their staff here for more than a year and yet this is overlooked sometimes. And so, I intend to ensure that this is carried out to the letter,” she explained.

During an interview, she emphasized that a comprehensive investigation has been initiated to address the prevailing situation.

“We are investigating and we have some leads which we are dealing with and very soon we will be able to have some firm information that we will deal with. It is so wrong,” she added.

The Minister lamented that the current efforts to streamline operations at the Passport Office through digitisation have been hindered by specific civil servants who manipulate the online application system for their personal gain.

She further urged Passport Office staff to refrain from engaging in extortion and unethical conduct.

The Minister encouraged them to uphold professional standards, maintain a high level of work ethics, and treat applicants with the respect they deserve.

She warned that those found responsible will face legal action as a deterrent to others.