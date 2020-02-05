The National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder said he hasn't issued any statement, neither has he commented on any recent political happenings both inside and outside Ghana.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Mr. Kobina Andoh Amoakwa of the Communications Directorate of Rawlings' Office, he said the general public should disregard these statements.

He also warned the perpetrators of such acts and falsehoods to desist from it.

It has come to the attention of the office of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic, that certain unscrupulous persons have been putting out statements locally and internationally purportedly authored by him or issued by his office.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

We wish to advise members of the public that the former President has issued no statement on the Airbus bribery scandal. The former President has also not commented on the recent distribution of ambulances to constituencies neither has he issued a statement on the Malawian election dispute ruling.

Perpetrators of these falsehoods are warned to desist from such acts.

Members of the public who are unsure of any statement purported to emanate from the former President’s office should please verify such publications on his official Facebook page - https://web.facebook.com/President.J.J.Rawlings - as all official statements are posted there.

Thank you

Issued By:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa

(Communications Directorate)