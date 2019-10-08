He said skeptics have been put to shame on how successful the policy has been since its implementation in 2017.

The president was speaking to a section of Senior High School students and teachers in Sunyani as part of his two-day tour of the Bono Region.

He indicated that countries that will survive in the 21st century are countries that invest in education.

“We wanted a situation in Ghana where everybody would have an opportunity to go to school at least to the end of SHS. We do not know where the next Ghanaian genius is coming from, we did not know what family rich or poor that child has been born in. If we do not give all the children the opportunity we would never know it may be those who do not get the opportunity are where the brains are so we would give the opportunity to all.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

“Those skeptics, the non- performance who said it couldn’t be done, it would bankrupt the country, it was not a good idea, I am hoping that by now if they have any affection for the truth would be cringing in their bedrooms acknowledging that not only has it been done but it was a good thing that Free SHS was done free.”

President Akufo Addo also admonished final year students of Senior High School across the country to shame their critics by studying to pass their examination with excellence.