He said the inability of the Nana Addo led administration to jail former appointees of John Mahama has made them loud.

Speaking on the criticism by members of the NDC on the compilation of a new voters register, the lawmaker said because many of them haven't been jailed, they are making noise.

READ ALSO: New voters register will save Ghana 173m cedis - EC

Hon. K.T Hammond said, the supposed corrupt appointees have had the gut to be criticizing and insulting the government and the Electoral Commission (EC) because they are still walking free despite engaging in various acts of corruption.

John Mahama

He said the failure of the government to jail these corrupt appointees has also emboldened them to oppose “every beautiful initiative in Ghana”.

“If they had been jailed for all the money that they stole, they wouldn’t be going about badmouthing the EC; but we in the NPP have a good heart, otherwise, all of these people should have been jailed one by one for them to see their real sizes”, KT Hammond told journalists at Adansi Asokwa on the sidelines of a party meeting.