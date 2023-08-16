Jasikan College of Education students fed up with porridge without sugar and milk

The amount of food was disproportionate to the number of students at the table.

The students said the school's management has been feeding them porridge without sugar, milk, and bread.

The President of the Student's Representative Council (SRC), Freeman Zokha, in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, said GH¢51 has been taken off their monthly allowances to augment the allocated feeding grants."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Students are not happy with their breakfast, nothing is being added. We have been given white porridge without sugar, bread, or groundnut since the beginning of the year. The porridge is sometimes fermented. We protested on Tuesday morning against the poor foods we are being fed with. We are told feeding grants have not been paid, but we know it has been paid.