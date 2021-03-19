According to him, the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) founder actually opposed the renaming of the Gold Coast as Ghana.

The veteran journalist said this when he appeared on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme.

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

“We know the true story. We know very clearly how the name Ghana came to be adopted and we know the name did not come from JB Danquah,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Indeed, historical accounts show that at the crucial time, JB Danquah opposed the naming of the Gold Coast as Ghana. Historical evidence is there and we need to make that historical evidence available.”

Mr. Pratt was reacting to accounts in some Ghanaians textbooks which suggest JB Danquah proposed the name Ghana.

A history publication by Badu Nkansah Publications for basic schools extols JB Danquah as the man who suggested the Gold Coast be called Ghana, while describing Dr. Kwame Nkrumah as a dictator.

This was challenged by the Convention People’s Party (CPP), who called for Nkrumah’s description as a dictator to be withdrawn.

Mr. Pratt believes such books that denigrate Ghana’s first president should not be approved to be sold to students.

“These books have no merit at all and should not be approved by any state institution. I think what the CPP should do is to tell its own story instead of relying on government to investigate the source of the information,” he added.