She has filed a suit that includes seven (7) other people for alleging that she is in a romantic relationship with investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Ivy Heyward Mills is praying the court to compel Kennedy Agyapong and the 7 others GHS to pay her 50m for damages.

She wants them to apologize for the defamatory statements and prepare court approved retractions “to be published with the same prominence as the defamatory statements and publications on the various sites or stations that the statements were published.”

Kennedy Agyapong had stated that Anas should be a prime suspect in the killing of the MP in his bid to impugn Anas' integrity during the release of the 'Number 12' expose.

J.B Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.