The court presided over by Justice George Buadi to the Legal Aid Scheme and tasked it to provide a lawyer for Daniel Asiedu.

Asiedu, who is popularly known as "Sexy Dondon", for some time now requested for a new lawyer from the International Criminal Court (ICC) because his current lawyer is frustrated and has abandoned him.

READ MORE: NPP contracted me to kill J.B Danquah - Suspect confesses

He said lawyers from the ICC are truthful and will represent his best interest.

He claims his counsel, Augustine Obour, informed him that the state was frustrating his efforts to adequately defend him.

The accused, [Sexy Dondon] on April 1, 2019, came to court without a lawyer.

But Justice Buadi told the accused not to have such perception about lawyers in Ghana because any lawyer appointed to represent him will defend him properly.

However, hearing continues on April 15, 2019.

Background

J.B Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

READ ALSO: I killed J.B Danquah - 'Sexy Dondon' confesses and pleads with family to forgive him

The accused Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP.

The suspect, Daniel Asiedu was arrested two days after the incident.