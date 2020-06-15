Jean Mensa said the EC is only committed to delivering an incident-free and peaceful election come December.

The EC boss said this during last Friday’s interactive meeting with the leadership of TUC over issues relating to the compilation of a new voters’ register.

EC boss, Jean Mensa

“I am a representative of Christ and I assure you as a Commission we are committed to conducting and promoting transparent, free, credible and peaceful elections,” Mrs. Mensa said.

“I do not believe that Ghana would experience the situation that occurred in Cote d’Ivoire and other countries.”

The EC’s decision to compile a new voters’ register has come under scrutiny from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some Civil Society Organisations.

Some have argued that the Commission’s insistence on going ahead with the new voter’s register could plunge the country into chaos.

However, responding to this, Jean Mensa said all the Commission wants is a “very transparent, very open involving broad masses of our society.”

“And as a Commission, we ourselves are geared and we are committed to ensuring that our elections remain transparent and very open, that it involves our stakeholders and that it is done in a fair and credible manner devoid of tensions,” she added.