RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Jefferson Sackey, Kofi Agyepong appointed Deputy Communication Directors at Jubilee House

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Communications Bureau at the Jubilee House has announced the appointments of Jefferson Sackey and Kofi Agyepong as the new Deputy Directors of Communication.

Kofi Agyepong and Jefferson Sackey
Kofi Agyepong and Jefferson Sackey

They will both serve as deputies to Eugene Arhin, head of Communication at the Presidency.

Recommended articles

Agyepong and Sackey will both serve in the role previously occupied by Fatimatu Abubakar who is now the deputy minister of information.

Jefferson Kwamina Sackey is a multiple-award-winning journalist, media consultant, film-maker and PR strategist. He is known for his quality presentation skills and command of international issues.

Eugene Arhin
Eugene Arhin Pulse Ghana

Sackey was the media relations officer to the current president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, while he served as Ghana’s foreign minister and he also serves as his personal archivist.

Kofi Agyepong, a well-known personality in the Ghanaian media, is a political communication consultant and NPP stalwart.

He is a graduate of Leicester University in the UK, where he obtained a Master of Arts degree in media and public relations in 2019. Between 2008 and 2010, Agyepong attended the Africa University College of Communications, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies in 2010.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

University of Ghana approves reopening date for 2020-2021 academic year

University of Ghana, Legon campus

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

GCB Bank staff commits suicide by hanging herself

The Late Kenneth Matiba's nephew James Gathukia commits suicide in Murang'a

CID officer handling my husband's murder asked me to marry him- J.B Danquah's wife reveals

CID officer handling my husband's murder asked me to marry him- J.B Danquah's wife