Jefferson Sackey, Kofi Agyepong appointed Deputy Communication Directors at Jubilee House

Agyepong and Sackey will both serve in the role previously occupied by Fatimatu Abubakar who is now the deputy minister of information.

Jefferson Kwamina Sackey is a multiple-award-winning journalist, media consultant, film-maker and PR strategist. He is known for his quality presentation skills and command of international issues.

Sackey was the media relations officer to the current president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, while he served as Ghana’s foreign minister and he also serves as his personal archivist.

Kofi Agyepong, a well-known personality in the Ghanaian media, is a political communication consultant and NPP stalwart.