According to a report by Accra based Citi FM, Madam Agbotui died after a short illness and she was 101.

She was in the news a few weeks ago when she celebrated her birthday with her son and wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

Jerry John Rawlings' mother

Madam Agbotui, a native of Dzelukope near Keta in the Volta Region, was born on September 9, 1919.