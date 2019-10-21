The General Secretary of the Association, Achire Abraham. said the action has been necessitated by government's failed promises to them.

“We are going to the Ministry of Health with all our parents as well as our mattresses and mosquito nets and will only leave there the time or day our financial clearance will be released to us,” he said in a statement.

The statement continued, "leadership till now haven't had any positive response from the ministry regarding our financial clearance hence our quest to fight for what is rightfully ours as professionals and Ghanaians as a whole".

A few weeks ago, the Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah announced that government has cancelled the bonding of nurses and midwives after their training.

Unemployed graduate nurses

Speaking on the side-lines of the 4th annual general meeting and scientific conference of the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives, Ms Mensah said graduates can now leave to practice anywhere in the world once they are done with their national service.

“Now it is no more there so you’ve not been bonded,” she emphasised, adding, “now that they are no more bonded, you’re free to go”.