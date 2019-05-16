Speaking at the Meet the Press series in Accra, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu said majority of those recruited were outstanding workers from 2012 to 2016 including the private trainees.

Following a financial clearance granted by the Ministry of Finance for the recruitment of the 2016 batch of Health Professionals from the public health institutions, he said over 54,000 have recruited health care workers since 2017 to help deliver quality health care in the various health facilities.

READ MORE: Nana Addo lied - Unemployed nurses

The sector minister commenting on the restored allowances for nurses in the various Health health institutions, he said, a total of 57,000 trainees are benefiting from the restoration exercise at a cost of GH¢20,400,000 per month.

"100% of total commitment amounting to 210.8M GHC for 2017-2018 academic year has been paid whereas Government has also paid the first seven(7) months of 2018/2019 academic year. 57.8M warrant has been released for the payment of the rest of the month," he said.