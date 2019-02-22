The unemployed nurses said they are still at home waiting for the government to give them job.

Nana Addo in his State of the Nation Address to Parliament touched on the various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

He also spoke about the recruitment of over 14,000 graduate nurses.

He said "To deliver healthcare to Ghanaians more efficiently, in 2018, government granted financial clearance for the recruitment of eleven thousand, one hundred and eighteen (11,018) health personnel to increase existing clinical staff. To augment the efforts of clinical staff, in September 2018, the Ministry of Health received further financial clearance to employ fourteen thousand, five hundred and twenty-four (14,254) Nurse Assistants (Clinical and Preventive).

"These nurse assistants belong to the tranche that passed their exams in 2016 from Government Health Training Institutions and have commenced work by February 1, 2019. The Ministry of Health is working to obtain financial clearance for the recruitment of the 2017 and 2018 graduates."

But President of the Coalition of Allied Health Professionals, Bright Bell, pressing home their grievances in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said the nurses who graduated in 2016 have still not been posted.

He expressed regret at Nana Addo's announcement that the government was working to grant financial clearance to 2017 and 2018 unemployed graduate nurses when 2016 graduates were yet to be recruited.

He said "We have completed in 2016 and 2017 and we are still at home. So if they talk about arrangements for our junior colleagues to be cleared, then we are at a lost because we are still waiting for our clearance. I think that facts must be laid bare so that we can all understand the situation."