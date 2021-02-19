The 37-year-old has been involved in farming in the last few years, having merged that with his political career.

Earlier on Wednesday, Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee for her competence to be tested.

As part of her vetting, she was asked to define “fishing farming” and also outline two of its advantages.

READ ALSO: ‘You’re not competent for the Ministry’ – Ghanaians react to Hawa Koomson’s performance at vetting

Mavis Hawa Koomson at vetting

“I will try my best” before moving on to define fish farming as “the process of rearing of fish in the reservoirs and the fish ponds, etcetera. Thank you,” Hawa Koomson said.

On the advantages of fish farming, she added: “One of the advantages of fish farming is that it makes the farmer earn some income. It also increases fish in our community for consumption.”

Her general response to the questions posed by the Appointments Committee generated a buzz on social media, as Hawa Koomson moved to the top of the trends.

Moments later, John Dumelo took to Twitter to flex his own knowledge on the subject by defining fish farming and listing its advantages.

“Fish farming (pisciculture) is breeding and rearing of fish artificially. It involves raising fish in tanks or enclosures or sometimes in cages in rivers or the sea,” he wrote.

“One main advantage: produces fish commercially. Disadvantage: it’s expensive to set up.”

It is, however, unknown if Dumelo’s tweet was in response to the answer Hawa Koomson gave during her vetting.