Dumelo came under the spotlight in 2017 after it emerged that he illegally tried to keep a vehicle belonging to the government.

Reports at the time suggested he was on his way to spray the V8 Land Cruiser when National Security operatives intercepted him to retrieve the vehicle.

John Dumelo

Speaking on Citi TV’s Face to Face, the 35-year-old vehemently denied that he wanted to use illegal means to keep the car.

He explained that he was using the vehicle because he had already made some payment to the dealers who sold it to him.

According to him, although the V8 was taken from him, he was given another car after completing the payment.

Dumelo is currently the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

Watch the video below: