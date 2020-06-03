His announcement comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, June 1, 2020, lifted the ban on religious gatherings under strict control measures.

He said churches and mosques have been limited to a maximum of 100 people with services not exceeding one hour with a mandatory one-meter rule of social distancing between congregants adding that all churches and mosques must be fumigated.

According to him, religious leaders must enforce the wearing of facemasks, mandatory hand washing, and provide a register of all attendants for easier contact-tracing.

John Dumelo in a Facebook post on Wednesday, 3 June 2020 stated that he will fumigate some selected churches and mosques in his constituency.

He said: "We will be fumigating all mosques and some selected churches in the Ayawaso West constituency from the 4th of June. ???????? #idey4u #ayawasowestrising #nowwecan."