He said the former president is the one that has been indicted in the saga of leading the fraudulent purchase of an aircraft for the Ghana Military from Airbus.

This, he disclosed, in his corruption risk assessment report of the Agyapa Royalties deal.

Mr. Amidu said the only reason why the NDC presidential candidate is not under investigations by his office is because of the December 7 polls.

“The only reason the former President [Mahama] has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the Presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana.”

He added that “prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season.”

Finance ministry is “stonewalling” and delaying Agyapa deal probe – Martin Amidu laments

The global aeroplane manufacturing giant, Airbus SE, in February 2020, was fined a record three billion pounds in penalties by the UK Crown Court of Southwark, London, after admitting it had paid huge bribes on an “endemic” basis to land contracts in 20 countries, including Ghana and in the United States.

The damages against Airbus SE, with Case No.: 1:20-cr-00021 (TFH), was being assessed after the historic judgement at the District Court of Columbia.

UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO), in documents sent to court, quoted at least five million Euros as payment of kickbacks to a top Ghanaian official through an intermediary who is a close relative of “a high-ranking elected Ghanaian government official” during the Mahama administration.