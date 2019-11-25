This was due to the the NDC flagbearer being sidelined by some loyalists of the late President Evans Atta-Mills, a new book by ace journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has revealed.

The book, “The Fourth John: Reign, Rejection and Rebound”, gives a revealing account of John Mahama’s presidency. It also chronicles the former NDC MP John Dramani Mahama’s ascension to high office.

That ascension was, at a point, an agenda by the northern caucus within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

READ ALSO: Togbe Afede must resign - Group demands

According to excerpts in the book, Chief Director at the Office of the Vice President at that time stopped the intended resignation.

“The Chief Director at the Office of the Vice President had returned from lunch break to find the typist in the office seriously typing a letter. Official letters often passed through him (the Chief Director), and he then assigned the typist to work on them.”

“But this was an exception. When he asked typist what he was typing, he said the vice president had given him something to type but he would not speak when asked what it was. Perhaps, the content was too heavy for his mouth.”

Mahama eulogizes Mills as a peaceful man

“The Chief Director then drew closer to him and looked at the screen of the computer. What greeted him from the screen, alarmed him. It was Vice President John Mahama’s resignation letter that was almost ready. He didn’t have the time to read the full letter. He ordered the typist to stop typing and he headed for John Mahama’s office.”

The book also reveals that the Vice President Mahama’s wife, Lordina Mahama, had met with President Mills to complain that the frustration her husband endured was so serious that it affected his conjugal roles at home.

President Atta Mills, according to sources Manasseh spoke to in the writing of the book did not sanction the ill-treatment meted out to his Vice-President. He took practical steps to assure Vice President Mahama of his support and faith in him