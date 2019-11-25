The group argues that the Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional Area acted arbitrarily when he issued a statement calling for a no vote in the upcoming referendum.

Togbe Afede XVI, last week called on Ghanaians to vote against the involvement of political parties in district elections.

This decision triggered a couple of reactions from some members of the National House of Chiefs who said that decision was in consultation with all the members of the house.

The group said: "For going out of his way to issue such a statement without the knowledge of the other members, for sidestepping the rules of engagement of the body, for engaging in an act that shows him supporting the beliefs of one political grouping, and for putting the name of the revered institution into disrepute, Togbe Afede has compromised his position as the President of the National House of Chiefs and must accordingly step down".

Togbe Afede

“In the light of these, Togbe Afede VIX has acted arbitrarily. He has arrogated powers to himself which should not be the case. He sought to engage in some self-serving, parochial interests based upon reasons not consistent with the workings of the body."

“The leader of the National House of Chiefs has tainted his position with extreme partisan views, the very views he claims his outfit frowns upon, and this is inimical to the cohesion we expect to see in the traditional authority."