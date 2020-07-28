According to him, the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration will be ruthless in dealing with corrupt political appointees and public sector workers.

Mahama said this during the outdooring his running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Monday.

John Mahama promises to fight corruption

“We will as part of an Integrity for Development action plan, launch ‘Operation Sting’,” the NDC flagbearer stated.

“Operation Sting is an anti-corruption crusade, which under my watch will involve massive, far-reaching and practical governmental reforms. It will be ruthless against all corrupt political appointees and public sector workers.”

Mahama also took aim at the Akufo-Addo government, insisting it has been four years of nepotism, stagnation and corruption.

He also accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of disenfranchising some Ghanaians and stripping them of their citizenship.

“My brothers and sisters, the 2020 election will be a referendum on the four years of Nana Akufo-Addo’s presidency – four years of nepotism, corruption, stagnation, deliberate abandoning of badly needed social infrastructure, dehumanisation, disenfranchising Ghanaians, stripping Ghanaians of their citizenship, deliberate collapse of indigenous Ghanaian businesses, massive job losses and the attendant socio-economic hardship,” Mahama added.

The NDC presidential candidate officially outdoored Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate at a ceremony on Monday.