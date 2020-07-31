Gabby, who is a nephew of President Akufo-Addo, had posted a campaign flier with the photos of Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Twitter.

The message on the ad said the NDC was on a mission to rescue Ghana from an “elephant size government, insecurity, financial sector, health sector and agric sector.”

However, Gabby found the ad to be lacking in substance and branded it as chronic and incurable incompetence.

“Clearly incompetence can be both chronic & incurable, transcending electoral cycles,” he tweeted.

“How can any serious alternative govt promise to rescue democracy from financial sector, health sector and agric sector? What will be left? Whoever is leading NDC campaign publicity doesn’t get it.”

Reacting to this, Mahama hit back at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) member and suggested he was obsessed with the NDC and suffering from psychosis.

He further took a swipe at Gabby, saying a man with the powers of a Prime Minister should be busy with more important state matters.

“Clearly some psychosis can lead to unrestrained obsession. The ad referred to is not official & it’s obvious to all. Besides, I thought our ‘PM’ would be busy with weightier matters of state than an amateur ad put out by an overly enthusiastic supporter of our party,” Mahama wrote.