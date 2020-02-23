In this regard, he called for the needed attention to be given to technical and vocational training in the country since not everyone could acquire secondary education.

Former President Mahama, who was speaking at separate rallies at Ahebenso, Afere and Kwasikrom all in the Bodi Constituency of the Western North Region to round up his three days tour of the Region, lauded the free senior high school policy but accused the NPP government of not implementing it properly.

He indicated that he would cancel the double-track system of the free SHS if the NDC wins the next general elections.

The former President called for unity among the rank and file of the Party and advised Party faithful to vote massively for the NDC parliamentary candidates.

Mr Micheal Aidoo, Western North Regional Chairman of the Party, asked the members to remain loyal and committed to the cause of the NDC, since that was the only party that had their interest at heart.

Credit: GNA