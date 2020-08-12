According to him, Ghana has lost its way since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration assumed office.

He said Ghana is no longer the first point of reference in Africa when it comes to independence and integrity of democratic institutions.

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

Mahama said this when he introduced Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to the Christian Council on Wednesday.

“Without mincing words, I must state that we have lost our way, and today, our country is at the crossroads in our democratic dispensation. We used to be the shining light and point of reference in Africa when it comes to the independence and integrity of our democratic institutions,” he said.

“Today, all those gains we proudly achieved as a people, as a country, have been eroded, setting us back 28 years. A few days ago, I talked about the tragedy that has befallen us.”

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer further stated that President Akufo-Addo has politicised state institutions in his bid to retain power.

He pointed to the judiciary, Electoral Commission and military as some institutions that have allegedly been politicised by the NPP government.

“This particular tragedy is in the destruction and politicization of our institutions. A judiciary that lacks impartiality, an oppressed Parliament, a pliant Electoral Commission, an Auditor General hounded out of office, a misused military, anticorruption institutions in bondage, an intimidated media, and a terrified moral society.

“Let me also add that, not stopping there, the future generation of young people that we are nurturing, teaching and preparing to take over from us have been deliberately perverted because of the insatiable desire to stay in power at all cost,” the former President said.