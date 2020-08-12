The Commission brought the registration exercise to an end last week, before using the weekend for a further clean-up.

However, in its weekly update on Wednesday, the EC has disclosed that the new electoral roll still has some minors and foreigners.

EC boss Jean Mensa

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa made this known, adding that steps have been taken to remove all illegal registrants before the December polls.

“We are aware that a number of minors have found their way on to the register and we are confident that the challenge process initiated at all districts throughout the country will help deal with this illegality and rid the register of those who do not deserve to be there,” she said.

Mrs. Mensa also disclosed that 37,762 applicants were challenged during the just ended voters registration exercise.

She explained that applicants who were challenged are persons who were deemed not to have satisfied the laid down requirements.

“One of the mechanisms set out in law for cleaning the register and ridding it of ineligible persons is the challenge system. The challenge system contributes to ensuring and guaranteeing the credibility of the register,” the EC boss said.

“It enables a qualified registered voter to challenge the registration of an applicant on the grounds that the applicant does not satisfy the laid down requirement, namely, that the applicant is not a Ghanaian or that he or she is not 18 years of age, or that he or she is not of sound mind.”

The just ended voters registration exercise saw 16,963,306 persons registered onto Ghana’s electoral roll.