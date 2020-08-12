This was revealed by the Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

She explained that applicants who were challenged are persons who were deemed not to have satisfied the laid down requirements.

READ ALSO: EC's new voters' registration timing wrong - Security analyst

Jean Mensa, EC boss

“One of the mechanisms set out in law for cleaning the register and ridding it of ineligible persons is the challenge system. The challenge system contributes to ensuring and guaranteeing the credibility of the register,” she said.

“It enables a qualified registered voter to challenge the registration of an applicant on the grounds that the applicant does not satisfy the laid down requirement, namely, that the applicant is not a Ghanaian or that he or she is not 18 years of age, or that he or she is not of sound mind.”

The EC boss further revealed that the number of challenged persons represent just 0.20% of the total register.

She said the Oti Region had the highest number of challenged cases per population, followed by the Ahafo and Volta regions.

“It is evident that most of the challenged cases were from border regions with the exception of Ahafo and it gives reason to assume that the challenged cases relate to citizenship issues emanating from the infiltration of foreigners,” Mrs. Mensa added.

The voters registration exercise saw 16,963,306 persons registered on Ghana’s electoral roll.