This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong at this year's Jospong Leadership Conference at the Pentecost Convention Center at Gomoa-Fette in the Central Region.

Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited is a subsidiary of waste management giants Zoomlion Ghana Limited and is into the construction of liquid waste facilities and treatment of faecal matter in Ghana.

Through its green revolution programme, it now successfully generates about 500 megawatts of green power which may be useful to augment energy generation in Ghana.

He said similar facilities are being constructed in Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi and Sunyani among others which will provide safe reception and treatment of liquid waste among others.

Addressing management and staff of his over forty subsidiary companies, the elated Entrepreneur expressed gratitude to God who he described as his Chief Executive Officer (CEO), advisory board, management and staff of his companies.

He said it was in 2006 that God revealed the vision to him to provide solutions to existing waste problems in Ghana. "It was then that we started innovating various technologies and mechanisms which is now providing an integrated approach to waste management and has replaced the hitherto haphazard solid waste disposal and liquid waste that was dislodged directly into the sea leading to Ghana being scored 7th dirtiest country in the world.

Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong

Dr. Agyepong recounted how the company Zoomlion was formed and got the support of former President John Agyekum Kuffour through the tricycle concept which has evolved to become the leading waste management company in West Africa.

The waste management entrepreneur said his focus now is to build modern waste management technologies and infrastructure across Ghana to help achieve the President's vision of making Accra and Ghana the cleanest in Africa.

He expressed gratitude to all former presidents of the fourth republic and H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who have all shown key interests in the waste management agenda of the country.

"In responding to Nana Addo's vision to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa, we researched and developed the IRECOP concept which processes over 400 tonnes of waste a day currently operating in Accra and being replicated in the regions.

He commended the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric K. Nyamekye and members for the effective collaboration in ensuring a clean environment through a project dubbed "environmental care campaign"last year.

He also thanked the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheik Nuhu Sarabutu and all other Imams for their prayers for the Jospong brand.

Rev. Dr. Sam Adeyemi a renowned Nigerian preacher and leadership coach advised Ghanaians to take responsibility of identifying and setting goals with regards to current trends to dealing with their problems because change was inevitable.

He said one must set goals strategically and believe in them and God will make them come to fruition.

He urged leaders never to run away from problems but rather run towards them and find solutions for their change.

A Commissioner of Police (COP), Nathan Kofi Boakye advised leaders to have succession plans and ensure that they identify leaders among their staff and groom them to take over.

He asked leaders to avoid protester and prisoner types of staff because they do not bring improvement to their organizations.