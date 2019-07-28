Mr James Harry Obeng said the two officer had sought his assistance in resolving a misunderstanding between two trotro drivers at the Michel Camp main gate,

According to him, he was handed a cutlass and made to weed a bushy area within the camp for one hour before being released by the two officers whose names he gave as Owusu and Mensah.

He reported the incident to the Mataheko Police Station but was directed by officers there to lodge a human rights abuse complaint at the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) for an investigations into the case.

CHRAJ has acknowledged receipt of the complaint but says it will determine in the coming days if it has jurisdiction over the matter.

Meanwhile, the Country Director for Amnesty International, Robert Akoto Amoafo, says the police should have done than just directing Mr Obeng to CHRAJ.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that "the police could have taken the charge."

"Escorted the person through whatever process there are, so that person has confidence that they reported to the police and the right thing has been done rather than redirecting the person. The police could have done more than redirecting the journalist to CHRAJ was not enough,” he said.