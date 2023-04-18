Jubilee House will be renamed Flagstaff House under Mahama — Clement Apaak

The name of the building has been a bone of contention between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC over the past decade, depending on which party is in government.

It was initially given the name Flagstaff House when Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah re-developed it in the 1960s to serve as his official residence and office.

The Kufuor government which built the current edifice housing the presidency named it Jubilee House because it was built in 2007 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Ghana's independence.

But the President John Atta Mills government renamed it Flagstaff House, the original name of the building around the same area which housed the President.