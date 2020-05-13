According to the controversial lawyer, the judge, Justice Kyei Bafoour should have been harsher in his sentence.

He said he harbours mixed feelings but “I am so proud that I am a member of the office of the court and the fact that the judge was able to distinguish himself by given the ruling based on evidence”.

“But I am disappointed in the sentence because someone steals a goat and receives 10 years or more jail terms then we had the opportunity to send a strong signal to politicians and we messed up.”

Maurice Ampaw is of the view that the law is too harsh on the vulnerable but flexible or lenient on the rich and politicians.

Baffoe Bonnie and William Matthew Tetteh Tevie

An Accra High Court on Tuesday, May 12 convicted three out of five accused persons who have been on trial in the case of ‘he Republic versus Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie and four others’.

Justice Kyei Baffour found Mr Tevie, Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie, the former Board Chair of the Authority and Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator, guilty of causing financial loss to the state.

The court handed a six-year jail term each to Mr Tevie and Mr Baffoe-Bonnie and slapped a five-year jail term on Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman.