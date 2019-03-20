He said the system will rectify all the challenges associated with the manual process.

These, he said, when he launched the E-justice system in Accra.

“The application of technology to the practice of law and the administration of justice will help facilitate the nation’s ability to reach these goals [of an effective and stress-free judiciary]”, President Akufo-Addo said.

He encouraged the judiciary to make Ghana’s justice system “one that we will all be proud of”.

The president admonished the administrators to ensure that the system works perfectly.

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo said the new system will boost public confidence in the court system.

She expressed the hope that citizens “will now be more willing to use the courts to resolve disputes rather than resort to other measures, with the assurance that it will not take years to complete the processes or their case will be derailed by a missing document”.

The platform is an automated workflow from the point a client files a case to the point of execution.