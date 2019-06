In a statement signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, it said the day which marks the celebration of Eid-al-Fitr should be observed as such throughout the country.

Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr means "festival of breaking the fast" and marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Traditionally, Eid is celebrated for three days as an official holiday in all Muslim-majority countries.